Dec. 11, 2019 5:12 PM EST

Wyoming deputies lasso deer that fell through iced-over pond

AP-US–Deer Rescue, 3rd Ld-Writethru

Deputy Justin Hays, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Using common Western ranch and rodeo skills, two Wyoming sheriff’s deputies lassoed a deer that fell through ice and pulled it to safety.

According to a statement from the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday to a pond near the small ranching town of Daniel in southwest Wyoming where someone had reported a deer had fallen through the ice.

Because the ice was too thin to walk on, deputies Justin Hays and Joshua Peterson lassoed the deer and pulled it to shore, the sheriff’s office said.

The deer was taken to a near blacktop driveway where it could warm up and be left alone. When a deputy went to check on the deer a few hours later, it was gone.