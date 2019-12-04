Dec. 4, 2019 5:47 AM EST

Georgia governor to announce replacement for Sen. Isakson

David Tulis, ASSOCIATED PRESS

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is set to formally announce his choice to replace Sen. Johnny Isakson on Wednesday morning.

The announcement comes after the Republican governor has faced criticism of his expected pick from supporters of President Donald Trump.

A GOP political consultant, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press earlier this week that Kemp will appoint wealthy business executive Kelly Loeffler.

Loeffler, who co-owns the Atlanta Dream professional woman’s basketball franchise, is the CEO of financial services company Bakkt and a political newcomer.

Several prominent Trump allies have come out against Loeffler’s appointment, saying she is too moderate and inexperienced for the post. They’ve instead pushed for Rep. Doug Collins, one of Trump’s staunchest defenders in Congress.

Isakson, a three-term Republican senator, is stepping down at the end of the month because of health issues.

With his departure, both of Georgia’s GOP-held Senate seats will be on the ballot in 2020 as Democrats look to score an upset.

Taylor reported from Washington.