Bolsonaro vs NGOs: Amazon town becomes ground zero for spat

ALTER DO CHAO, Brazil (AP) — A sleepy Amazon town has become the flashpoint for the growing hostility between Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and environmental groups following the arrest of volunteer firefighters he has said set blazes in the rainforest.

The episode prompted leaders of nine non-governmental organizations on Tuesday to denounce the persecution of activists, academics and scientists since the election last year of Bolsonaro, who has accused many of them of working in the Amazon on behalf of foreigners— including actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The groups have been critical of Bolsonaro’s push to develop the Amazon.

Police last month accused several volunteer firefighters of setting forest fires to get funding through local NGOs in Alter do Chao, a town of less than 10,000 people in the state of Para.