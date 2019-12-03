Dec. 3, 2019 1:31 PM EST
The top 10 books on Apple Books-US
AP-US-Apple-Books_Top-10
Apple Book charts for week ending December 1, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)
1. The Rise of Magicks by Nora Roberts – 9781250123060 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)
2. A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci – 9781538761625 – (Grand Central Publishing)
3. Criss Cross by James Patterson – 9780316457149 – (Little, Brown and Company)
4. Where Winter Finds You by J.R. Ward – 9781501195181 – (Gallery Books)
5. Spy by Danielle Steel – 9780399179457 – (Random House Publishing Group)
6. Crime in Progress by Glenn Simpson & Peter Fritsch – 9780593134160 – (Random House Publishing Group)
7. Blue Moon by Lee Child – 9780399593550 – (Random House Publishing Group)
8. The Guardians by John Grisham – 9780385544191 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
9. Sword of Kings by Bernard Cornwell – 9780062563231 – (Harper)
10. The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell – 9781501190124 – (Atria Books)
____