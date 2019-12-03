Dec. 3, 2019 1:31 PM EST

The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending December 1, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. The Rise of Magicks by Nora Roberts – 9781250123060 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci – 9781538761625 – (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Criss Cross by James Patterson – 9780316457149 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Where Winter Finds You by J.R. Ward – 9781501195181 – (Gallery Books)

5. Spy by Danielle Steel – 9780399179457 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Crime in Progress by Glenn Simpson & Peter Fritsch – 9780593134160 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Blue Moon by Lee Child – 9780399593550 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. The Guardians by John Grisham – 9780385544191 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. Sword of Kings by Bernard Cornwell – 9780062563231 – (Harper)

10. The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell – 9781501190124 – (Atria Books)

