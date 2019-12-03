Dec. 3, 2019 6:40 PM EST

Search for missing Chinese woman to resume Wednesday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The search for a missing Chinese woman in a river in central Missouri has been called off until Wednesday.

Divers searched throughout the day Tuesday for Mengqi Ji Elledge, of Columbia, in the Lamine River in Cooper County. Divers also searched the river last week but didn’t find Elledge, who has been missing since Oct. 8.

The Columbia Missourian reports after the search was called off Tuesday that police spokesman Jeff Pitts declined to say if any progress was made. Police have not said what evidence prompted them to search the river.

Police have identified her husband, Joseph Elledge, as a suspect but he isn’t charged in her disappearance. He is jailed on $500,000 bond on charges of child endangerment and abuse. The couple has a 1-year-old daughter.

