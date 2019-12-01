Dec. 1, 2019 12:13 PM EST

Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away

TONTO BASIN, Ariz. (AP) — Rescuers with helicopters, drones, boats and dogs are searching for a 6-year-old girl missing since a truck she was in was swept away while attempting to cross an Arizona creek swollen by runoff.

The search resumed Sunday after a 5-year-old boy and a 5-five-year-old girl were found dead near Tonto Basin, about 50 miles (81 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.

Nine members of a family gathered for the Thanksgiving holiday were in a military-style truck when they tried to cross the fast-moving creek Friday. Authorities said two adults and four children were rescued safely by a helicopter that night.

Authorities say the children found dead Saturday were the son and the niece of the adults.