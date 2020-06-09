LEIPSIC — Leipsic’s Board of Education made it official at Monday’s school board meeting, agreeing by a 5-0 vote to compete as a full-fledged member of the Northwest Conference beginning with the 2021-22 school year, Leipsic Athletic Director Gary Kreinbrink confirmed.

Leipsic had been extended an invitation from the Northwest Conference in mid-May.

A charter member of the Blanchard Valley Conference in football since 1965, Leipsic had reportedly been considering other league options due to the uncertainty created by fluctuating enrollments among BVC schools that could create future problems in scheduling, especially for junior high, freshmen and junior varsity programs, along with financial reasons stemming from attendance for games.

Leipsic’s Extracurricular Activities Board voted to accept the NWC’s invitation. Shortly before, the school informed other BVC schools it was withdrawing from the league.

Leipsic also requested of the BVC if the customary two-year grace period most league’s and conferences have in their constitutions and bylaws regarding schools leaving the ranks, be reduced to one so that Leipsic’s entry into the NWC would coincide with Paulding’s departure.

At a meeting of BVC administrators less than two weeks ago, Leipsic’s request was approved.

With everything else in place, Leipsic’s vote at Monday’s board of education meeting officially rubber-stamped the earlier decision to become a member of Northwest Conference.