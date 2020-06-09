BLUFFTON — Bluffton University will hold its 23rd annual Alumni and Friends Golf Scramble on Saturday, July 25, at the Bluffton Golf Club.

Registration for the event is $90 per golfer or $360 for a complete team of four, and this year will include on-course games and challenges to enhance team position and a silent auction. Persons can register for the event (deadline July 18) by going to www.bluffton.edu/golf. For more information contact Tricia Bell, 419-358-3285 or (cell) 419-371-0464, or bellt@bluffton.edu.

Proceeds from the event benefit TEAM Bluffton, which helps Bluffton’s athletic programs by providing financial support for facility improvements, equipment purchases and special team development opportunities.

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR