BLUFFTON — Bluffton University will hold its 23rd annual Alumni and Friends Golf Scramble on Saturday, July 25, at the Bluffton Golf Club.

Registration for the event is $90 per golfer or $360 for a complete team of four, and this year will include on-course games and challenges to enhance team position and a silent auction. Persons can register for the event (deadline July 18) by going to www.bluffton.edu/golf. For more information contact Tricia Bell, 419-358-3285 or (cell) 419-371-0464, or bellt@bluffton.edu.

Proceeds from the event benefit TEAM Bluffton, which helps Bluffton’s athletic programs by providing financial support for facility improvements, equipment purchases and special team development opportunities.