Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

June 6

2015 — Elmwood’s Austin Jasso, Josh Mathias, Andrew Jasso and Zachary Spanfellner finished sixth (3:26.64) in the 1,600-meter relay at the OHSAA Division III boys state track and field meet. Hopewell-Loudon’s Noah Breidenbach, Dominic Hedrick, Dillon Williams and Isaiah Jones placed eighth (3:27.79) in the 1,600 relay, with Hedrick, Breidenbach, Elancio Velasquez and Jones also finishing eighth in the 800 relay (1:32.35). Also earning all-Ohio honors with a seventh-place finish was Arcadia’s Clint Recker in the 110 hurdles (15.19).

Note: This will be the last day of the “Today in Local Sports History” series.