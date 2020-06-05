Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

June 5

2015 — New Riegel rallied from 3-0 and 5-1 deficits, but fell 6-5 to Shadyside in the Division IV state softball semifinals when the Tigers scored a run in the top of the eighth and got a big break when Kara Scherger’s blast stayed inside the park in the bottom of the inning. A two-out RBI single by Shadyside freshman Kaitlyn Weaver — her fourth hit of the day — put Shadyside up 6-5 in the eighth. In the bottom half of the inning, Scherger teed off on a two-out, 2-0 pitch that appeared to be headed out but bounced off the wall in dead center. Scherger cruised into third with a triple, but was stranded, leaving New Riegel 0-for-4 in state semifinal ball games. Shadyside went on to beat Triad 1-0, also in eight innings, in the state championship game.

2015 — Several area athletes reached the podium on the opening day of the OHSAA state track and field meet. In the Division III boys competition, Arcadia’s Shae Watkins was second (169-10) in the discus. In Division II, Elmwood’s Katie Dewey was fourth (133-1) in the girls discus and the Royals’ boys 3,200 relay team of Andrew Jasso, Josh Mathias, C.J. Jenkins and Andrew Nye was seventh (8:10.56).