FINDLAY — Findlay High School athletes — finally — are able to resume training.

And, thanks to two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger, they have some new facilities and equipment to do it with.

“We’ve been blessed and fortunate for the donations provided to us by Ben Roethlisberger,” said Findlay High Athletic Director Nate Weihrauch.

“The fitness equipment, weights, benches, racks, the outdoor gym has provided more opportunities for our students both during the school day and extracurricular activities.”

In June of 2018, Roethlisberger returned to Findlay for a charity softball game, and brought several of his Pittsburgh Steelers’ teammates with him. Proceeds from the event helped the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation, which in addition to working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation also lends support to police and fire departments throughout the U.S., with a particular emphasis on support for K-9 units and service dogs.

With Roethlisberger splitting half of the proceeds with his alma mater, the charity softball game became a boon for Findlay High School as well.

“It all kind of happened at that charity softball game,” Weihrauch said.

“We had an opportunity to sit down and Ben said he wanted to do something for the kids, not just at Findlay High School but throughout Findlay. We came up with the idea of renovating our weight room, and it has led to some tremendous opportunities for our kids.

“His goal was to benefit all students and he did just that.”

Weihrauch designed the layout, and worked with the Equipment Guys, a company based in Columbus that outfits high schools and colleges with weight training equipment that, according to its website, optimizes “the productivity, efficiency, and culture within new builds, rehabs, and by converting small spaces into specialty training stations.”

A key component of the weight room is a “modular rack system” where the upright nature of the equipment allows for a variety of work-out stations in less space.

With the new equipment installed in the traditional weight-room facility, the older equipment was set up in an available second-floor space behind the southside bleachers in the FHS Gymnasium, creating a second weight-training facility there. A third training site — this brand new — was set up outside just west of the Findlay High tennis courts.

“What we did was renovate the inside (traditional weight room)” Weihrauch said.

“We now have 16 double racks in here. Add the eight we have in the upper gym, plus another eight outside …

“With the older equipment, we created a new upstairs weight room for our inside people. Volleyball, boys and girls basketball, wrestling, now they don’t have to go outside in the winter months to lift. They can stay inside and lift in here. It’s created opportunities not just for our extra-curricular kids, but also for our kids who are taking strength and conditioning courses.”

“The equipment has provided more spacing which allows more students access (once pandemic is over) before, during, and after school. Even with the pandemic, it has provided more opportunities for our students to work out as we now have the luxury of three weight rooms.”

Putting some weight training equipment outside, surrounded by a base of fine, loose sand, was a bit innovative.

“The vision was to create something unique, outside the box, and exciting for the students while also motivated them,” Weihrauch said.

“There is something to be said about working outdoors in the fresh air and getting some vitamin D with the sunshine.(Also) Sand is another opportunity and great training tool for improving speed and agility by providing resistance and creating more explosion.”

With the new equipment in place and being used by Findlay High athletes, Weihrauch could reflect on how it all started.

“We’re pretty fortunate,” he said.

“Ben and his family have been very generous. I think our kids are going to get a lot of good use out of this and for that we’re extremely thankful.”

