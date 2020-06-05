NORTH BALTIMORE — Blake Hartman didn’t just beat every other golfer in his age division on Thursday. He beat every other golfer on the course.

Hartman, a 12-year-old who scored two hole-in-ones at the Findlay Country Club a year ago, carded a 2-under 68 to win the boys 12-13 age division on Thursday during the Findlay Area Golf Association’s tournament at North Baltimore’s Birch Run Golf Club. Hartman’s score was 14 strokes better than anyone in his age division, and seven shots ahead of anyone else in the event.

Justy VonLehmden posted a 75 to edge Henry Rill (76), a teammate of his on the Toledo St. John’s team last fall, by one stroke and North Baltimore’s Hunter Baker (78) by three in the boys 16-18 division.

On a competitive day of golf, playoffs were needed to crown the winner in two of the other five divisions.

In the girls 14-18 tournament, Kiley Cline topped Taylor Adams in a playoff after both carded rounds of 86. Claire Recker (87) was a close third.

Riley Korsos took the boys 10-11 group in a playoff after he and Reagan Wenzinger both shot 49.

Noah Miles earned the boys 14-15 title with an 86, and Ava Metz was the girls 10-13 winner with a 56.

FAGA TOURNAMENT

BIRCH RUN GOLF CLUB

BOYS 16-18 — 1, Justy VonLehmden 75; 2, Henry Rill 76; x-3, Hunter Baker 78.

BOYS 14-15 — 1, Noah Miles 86; 2, Matt Pinski 88; 3, Kael Margraf 89.

GIRLS 14-18 — x-1, Kiley Cline 86; 2, Taylor Adams 86; 3, Claire Recker 87.

BOYS 12-13 — 1, Blake Hartman 68; 2, Isaac Dyer 82; 3, AJ Iliff 85.

GIRLS 10-13 — 1, Ava Metz 56; x-2, Abanna Dotson 66; 3, Emily Bishop 66.

BOYS 10-11 — x-1, Riley Korsos 49; 2, Reagan Wenzinger 49; 3, Dylan Kimmel 50.

x-scorecard playoff.

Coach opening

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood Middle School is looking for a seventh-grade volleyball coach for the 2020 season.

Interested persons should contact head coach Krissy Lotycz at lotyk@elmls.net.