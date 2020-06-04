Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

June 4

2016 — Arcadia’s Clint Recker was third in the 110 hurdles (14.71) and eighth in the 300 hurdles (40.72) at the OHSAA Division III state track and field championships in Columbus. Elmwood’s Zachary Spanfellner capped off his career with a fourth-place showing in the 300 hurdles (39.65), and St. Wendelin’s Sophia Volpe placed eighth in the 1,600 (5:05.49). Van Buren’s Carlee Schmelzer, Elizabeth Conner, Lexi Hassan and Bri Lasley placed fifth in the Division III girls 800 relay (1:46.22).