Area baseball and softball players who did not get to compete their seniors seasons will have a chance to take the field one last time in a pair of planned all-star games.

The Ohio Veterans/Four County Memorial All-Star Games are scheduled to be played Friday at Ottawa’s Memorial Field. A 5 p.m. game will includes seniors selected from several Blanchard Valley Conference schools. A second game, set for 7:30 p.m., will feature players mostly from Western Buckeye League schools, along with Findlay’s Ethan Canterbury and Drew McClain.

Also, Arcadia softball coach Dave Spridgeon has organized a softball game for recent graduates from 12 area schools to be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 at the Arcadia Softball Diamond.

According to Spridgeon, there will be two 18-player teams made up of girls from Arcadia, Arlington, Vanlue, Riverdale, Cory-Rawson, Van Buren, Liberty-Benton, Hardin Northern, Findlay, New Riegel, North Baltimore and Hopewell Loudon.

“We will play a 10 inning game,” Spridgeon stated in an email. “It will be unique as we will have unlimited substitutions so that we can get the girls to play as much as possible. All girls will wear their school issued uniform so they get a chance to wear them at least one time this year.”

Spridgeon, Hopewell-Loudon’s Tony Malagon and Hardin Northern’s Jessica Mast will coach one team; Findlay’s Paige Jansen and Cory-Rawson’s Ricki Francis will coach the other.

FOUR-COUNTY ALL-STAR GAME

BVC ALL-STARS

CORY-RAWSON — Brady Boehm, Carson Houck, Deontae’ Davis, Louis Cira. LIBERTY-BENTON — Tyler Sipe, Michael Erdeljac, Luke McDonald, Marshall Rose. RIVERDALE — Ethan Shane, Colby Miller, Brock Davis, Logan Frey.

MCCOMB — Nate Bishop, Bo Bishop, Kaplan Threet, Aaron Davis, Tyler Garringer, Mike Vance, Jacob Dillon. ARCADIA — Tristan Martinez, Hayden Rader. VAN BUREN — Caden Vance, Saige Warren, Cade Whitticar.

FOUR-COUNTY ALL-STARS

FINDLAY — Ethan Canterbury, Drew McClain. LIMA SENIOR — Caleb Dugan, Ethan Jordan, Jawan Anderson, Adrian Bowsher. OTTAWA-GLANDORF — Grant Hovest, Trey Nienberg, Hayden Dean. LIMA PERRY — Keaton Miller, Cameron Patrick, Cameron Dalton. ELIDA — Jordan Davis, Alec Ewing, Jaden Hullinger, Luke Berger. DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S — Lincoln Mueller, Blake Fischbach, Brady Grothaus.

LIMA SHAWNEE — A.J. Brown, Joey Azarello. CELINA — Caden Highley. LIMA BATH — Logan Davis, Tyler Mauk, Cole Hammer, Austin Sakemiller, Zach Simpson, Gage Iiames. KENTON — Hunter LaRue, Julius Tapia, Garrett Thomas. VAN WERT — Parker Conrad, Keaton Brown, T.J. Reynolds. ST. MARYS MEMORIAL — Trey Fisher.