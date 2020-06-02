By MICHAEL BURWELL & DAVE HANNEMAN

Staff Writers

Leipsic’s departure from the Blanchard Valley Conference will happen a year earlier — after the 2020-21 athletic season — than first thought, according to reports from school and league officials on Monday.

“The (BVC) constitution states they should stay for two years, but we did decide to release them (from their contracts) a year early,” said BVC president Jeremy Herr.

“It wasn’t (the BVC) voting them out early or anything. They asked to be released. I think it probably had something to do with the Northwest Conference. That’s speculation, though. I don’t know that factually, but we did decide to release them after this next year.

“I think at the end of the day we have to remember we’re dealing with kids here, and from every school’s position we’re going to do what’s right for the kids.”

In May, Leipsic tendered a letter of withdrawal to the other 10 BVC schools. Citing concerns that had been developing in recent years regarding uncertainty over football programs at some schools, as well as financial reasons stemming from attendance for games, the school had been open to other options.

“Our administration met a couple years ago, made a decision that if the opportunity came that we might look at other options that we would probably try to jump on it and try to be proactive and not wait until the potential downfall of the league,” Gary Kreinbrink, Leipsic’s Athletic Director who also serves as the BVC’s contract commissioner, said at the time.

“I’m not saying that’s going to happen, but we just had the opportunity to maybe pursue other interests at this time, so the opportunity kind of came up for us. Our extracurricular committee team decided that we were going to go ahead and do that.”

Offered an invitation to join the Northwest Conference, which had fallen from eight football schools to seven when Paulding announced its intent to join the Green Meadows Conference after the upcoming season, Leipsic decided to pursue that opportunity and, at a specially called meeting on May 14, officials agreed to accept that invitation.

While most league constitutions include bylaws that require teams leaving the conference to give two-year’s notice — a policy that helps remaining schools when it comes to scheduling — the NWC had said Leipsic could join its ranks as early as the 2021-22 season, if possible. By releasing Leipsic from its two-year contractual agreements, which had to be approved by the league’s superintendents, the BVC will allow the school to do just that.

Instead of having to stick around through the 2021-22 season, Leipsic can now become an all-sports member of the Northwest Conference following this next school year.

“Yes, we’ll be going in as a full member. We were hoping maybe just for football, but it’s going to be as a full member starting 21-22,” Kreinbrink said on Monday.

” … The superintendents had a meeting maybe Thursday of last week. It was a virtual meeting and they all agreed to let Leipsic out of the BVC after the 2020-21 season.”

Leipsic’s departure will return the BVC to 10 schools, the same number as when the league was formed in 1965.

Demographic changes over the years have created more disparity among the schools, however, with programs like Liberty-Benton, Van Buren, and Riverdale all having the enrollment to be classified in divisions at least one step and at times two higher than programs like Vanlue, Arcadia and Cory-Rawson.

Before Hopewell-Loudon left for the Sandusky Bay Conference, the BVC had 12 schools divided into three divisions. In football, teams played eight league games, with the top four schools based on enrollment and competitive strength not facing the lowest four schools. Schools played two nonleague games each season.

Herr felt a return to a 10-team league can be advantageous when it comes to scheduling in most sports, but football will remain similar to what it is now.

“From a scheduling standpoint, an even number of schools is beneficial for both conferences,” Herr said.

“I don’t know what it’s going to look like specifically. I’ll leave that up to the commissioner and the league secretary and each school’s respective athletic directors.

“I think schools will still have two nonconference games. I think we’re still going to look at enrollment and history as our criteria. I don’t think that is going to change.”