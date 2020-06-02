FINDLAY — Carson Foltz carded a 58 on Monday to win the boys 16-18 age division as the Findlay Area Golf Association opened its 46th season with its traditional opener at Shady Grove Golf Course.

Foltz edged Andrew Kuenzli (60) and Jack Metz (61) on the par-3 layout.

Weston Heitkamp’s 66 earned him the boys 14-15 title, Claire Recker took home the girls 14-18 division with a round of 69, and Owen Metz posted a 70 to edge Sam Swisher (72) in the boys 12-13 competition. Nine-hole scores of 37 by Reagan Wenzinger and Ava Metz won the boys 10-11 and girls 10-13 divisions, respectively.

On a competitive day of golf, playoffs were needed to decide a number of placings. Matt Pinski placed second thanks to a playoff win over CJ Beeman after both carded 70s in the boys 14-15 tournament, Kiley Cline won a playoff over Joslyn Hunt after both posted scores of 77 in the girls 14-18 tournament, and Payson Dotson (74) placed third in the boys 12-13 due to a playoff.

FAGA continues its season on Thursday at Birch Run Golf Club in North Baltimore.

FAGA TOURNAMENT

SHADY GROVE GOLF COURSE

BOYS 16-18 — 1, Carson Foltz 58; 2, Andrew Kuenzli 60; 3, Jack Metz 61.

BOYS 14-15 — 1, Weston Heitkamp 66; x-2, Matt Pinski 70; 3, CJ Beeman 70.

GIRLS 14-18 — 1, Claire Recker 69; x-2, Kiley Cline 77; 3, Joslyn Hunt 77.

BOYS 12-13 — 1, Owen Metz 70; 2, Sam Swisher 72; x-3, Payson Dotson 74.

GIRLS 10-13 — 1, Ava Metz 37; 2, Abanna Dotson 46; 3, Aubrey Cline 54.

BOYS 10-11 — 1, Reagan Wenzinger 37; 2, Dylan Kimmel 39; 3, Ben Routson 41.

x-playoff.

Montgomery picks Marshall

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky’s Brett Montgomery has announced via his Twitter account that he will be enrolling at Marshall University and continuing his golf career for the Thundering Herd.

Montgomery had originally signed a national letter of intent with the University of Akron. But men’s golf was one of three sports programs Akron opted to cut due to financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Montgomery finished tied for second in the Division II state tournament at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury in October, capping off a stellar prep career that included three solid finishes in three trips to the state tournament (17th in 2018, ninth in 2017). A four-time Northern 10 Conference Player of the Year, Montgomery won three district titles, three sectional titles and two Northern 10 Conference titles.