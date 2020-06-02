By ZACH BAKER

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

ATTICA — Finally, the season — and the engines — will start at Attica Raceway Park.

After calling off all of this season’s events due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday’s scheduled races — the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, the Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Splits — will take place.

Due to the state’s continued rules and regulations concerning social distancing and crowds, there are to be no spectators at the event.

“We just wanted to try to get a race in,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park. “We wanted to see if we could do this for a couple weeks, and hopefully, the governor … they would open things up even more as they got into June, so that’s what we were hoping for.”

While fans will not be allowed to attend the races, they will have the opportunity to stream them, using dirtvision.com.

“We have a partnership with dirtvision.com. They have a package that you can buy the Attica race by itself, for Friday night, for a subscription,” LeJeune said, “or they also have other subscription packages that they have available.”

To order Friday night’s show as a single event, fans can register at the website and stream the race for $24.99. Or, they can order a month’s pass, where every race on the site would be available to watch, for $39.

The qualifying Friday is to begin at 6:30 p.m., with the races starting at 7:45.

LeJeune said the drivers and crews were to start registering for the event Monday.

“A lot of them (are) just thankful and glad that we’re trying to get going here,” he said.

LeJeune added that social distancing guidelines are to be followed by the crews Friday.

“We don’t want anybody to congregate with more than 10 people,” he said. “And, just try to keep your normal distance. We recommend masks, but they’re not required. We highly recommend them, and if anyone has any underlying condition, health condition and so forth, use your head. If you can’t make it, we understand that.”

Naturally, LeJeune said he wished fans could attend. But right now it isn’t possible.

“We want everybody to be cautious, and with the availability of being able to watch it on dirtvision, hopefully they can still take in the race,” he said. “We’re trying to do what we can to keep going and get back to racing. We’re into June already, so we’d like to get something going here.”