Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

June 1

2019 — Elmwood’s Jaydon Jenkins won state championships in the 400- (1:00.59) and 800-meter (2:05.10) races and was second in the 100 (17.86) in the seated division competition at the OHSAA state track and field meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

2019 — Old Fort’s Jenna Clouse was fourth in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a time of 45.94 and Lakota’s Reilly Cozette placed seventh in the 3,200 (11:44.50) at the Division III state track and field meet in Columbus.

2018 — Elmwood’s Brock Reinhard placed sixth in the pole vault (14-0) while Arcadia’s Samantha Watkins was sixth in the discus (127-4) during the first day of competition at the Division III state track and field championships at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Stadium.