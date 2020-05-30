Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

May 30

2015 — In a rubber match between the teams that finished first and second in the Sandusky River League softball standings, New Riegel rode the five-hit pitching of Kara Scherger to a 6-2 win over Lakota in the Division IV regional championship game at Findlay High School. Leah Bouillon lined a two-run double and Brianna Gillig belted a two-run home run as New Riegel opened a 4-0 first-inning lead, rolled to its fourth regional softball championship and earned its first berth in the state semifinals since 2010.