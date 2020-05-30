Former University of Findlay men’s soccer standout Joshua Burton will be named head coach of Van Buren’s girls soccer team for the 2020 season, pending board of education approval at Van Buren’s June meeting.

Burton, a 2019 Findlay graduate, started 49 of 51 games for the Oilers from 2016-18. In his junior season in 2017, Burton scored a team-high 12 goals, set a school record with 96 shots and added four assists. His 96 shots and 47 shots on goal led the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, while his 12 goals were tied for second in the league.

Burton was named first-team all-Great Midwest Athletic Conference and first-team all-Midwest Region in helping the Oilers finish the 2017 season 13-6, which was their most wins in a season since 2001 and just one win shy of the all-time school record of 14 set in 1992. Burton became the 12th UF player since 2000 to be named first-team all-conference, and the first in 12 years to be named first-team all-region by the D2CCA.

For his career, the midfielder totaled 20 goals and nine assists. In 2016, Burton tied for the team lead with five goals, including two game-winners.

Burton will replace Todd McCracken, who earlier this month stepped down after spending the last four seasons as the Black Knights’ head coach.

Farmer gets ODU honor

COLUMBUS — Riverdale graduate Taylor Farmer has been named the Female Senior Athlete of the Year by Ohio Dominican University.

A four-year letterwinner and two-time all-Great Midwest Athletic Conference selection in softball, Farmer was batting .328 this spring with 12 RBIs when ODU’s season was canceled after 20 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 178 games at ODU, the pitcher/first baseman put up career totals of 19 home runs, 99 RBIs and a .274 batting average.

Off the field, Taylor, a double major in Sport Management and Business Administration, was a student organization president and Student Admissions Ambassador.

Farmer was a three-sport standout at Riverdale and was all-Blanchard Valley Conference in volleyball, basketball and softball. A second-team all-Ohio selection in softball, she ended her prep career with 33 wins and 382 strikeouts, a .487 batting average, six home runs and 77 RBIs.

ONU’s Krause named

ADA — Ohio Northern University senior Maggie Krause has been named Academic All-District VII for Women’s Track & Field for 2020 by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Krause is a two-time All-American in the pole vault, finishing seventh at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Championships and eighth at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Championships. She was also named an All-American in 2020 and is a five-time All-Region honoree by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

A two-time OAC champion in the pole vault, Krause is a three-time Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference award winner and is making her first appearance on the CoSIDA Academic All-District team.

Roth fires ace

BLUFFTON — To say Mason Roth has his 7-iron dialed in might be an understatement.

Just days after holing out a 145-yard 7-iron for an eagle on Fostoria Country Club’s par-5 12th hole, Roth connected with his 7-iron once again, this time for an ace on the 145-yard 17th hole on Thursday at Bluffton Golf Club.

Witnessing the shot were Kenny Lovett and Wes Brauen.