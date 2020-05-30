By DAVE HANNEMAN

STAFF WRITER

FINDLAY — The numbers surprised Eli Stacy.

In a good way.

“We have right around 70 (golfers) registered, and we usually plan for 10-ish more, some stragglers, who sign up that day,” said Stacy, beginning his fourth year as tournament director of the Findlay Area Golf Association.

“That would give us around 80 (golfers), 10 to 15 more than we had last year.”

FAGA kicks off its 46th season on Monday when golfers ages 10 to 18 tee off in the season’s first tournament at the par-3 Shady Grove Golf Course.

Organized competitive athletic events have been in limbo since the onset of the coronavirus. Ohio’s 2020 state tournaments in high school boys and girls basketball, wrestling and hockey were canceled. So were all spring sports when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine first ordered all K-12 schools closed for three weeks, then closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

Under DeWine’s initial “Stay-At-Home” order, golf courses would be allowed to remain open and operate as an essential business. That decision was reversed within a matter of days, then reversed once again and golf course access reinstated, with the state health department saying golf courses could remain open as long as social distancing and other practices were applied.

With the FAGA season fast approaching, Stacy had concerns.

Then the numbers started coming in.

“I was very surprised, but I’m very happy about it,” Stacy said of this year’s turnout.

“With all that’s been going on, I thought our numbers might be half of what they were last year, especially with courses around here closing — one or two a year it seems. There’s not as many places to play.”

Stacy feels that, indirectly, the coronavirus may have played a part in the boost in numbers.

“With baseball, softball, soccer … all the other spring-time sports canceling their seasons, kids may be looking at other avenues,” he said.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, FAGA players are being asked to follow a number of requirements for reasons of health and safety, which according to the group’s website include:

• Maximum three players/group.

• Increased start time between age groups and pairings.

• Mandatory six feet social distancing between all participants and attendees.

• No sharing/touching of others golf equipment.

• If at all possible refrain from carpooling with friends/other participants.

• No touching of shared golf course objects such as flag sticks, tee markers, ball washers, etc.

• All players will keep their own score and the score of everyone in their own group.

“We will not be using scoreboards,” Stacy added. “We will not hand out medals at every event; they can pick those up at a later date.

“We do not want a lot of people sticking around afterwards. We want to get them on and get them off the course as quickly as possible.

“We’re happy with the numbers we have out. We’re looking forward to the season, but safety is still a top priority.”

2020 FAGA Schedule

June 1 — Shady Grove Golf Course

June 4 — Birch Run Golf Club

June 10 — Fostoria Country Club

June 15 –Sycamore Springs Golf Course

(Match play qualifier)

June 16 — Sycamore Springs Golf Course

(Match play)

June 19 — Moose Landing Country Club

June 22 — Hillcrest Golf Club

June 25 — Lakeland Golf Course

July 6 — Bluffton Golf Club

July 10 — Loudon Meadows Golf Club

July 13 — Seneca Hills Golf Course

July 20 — FAGA Championship at Findlay Country Club

Hanneman, 419-427-8408

Send an E-mail to Dave Hanneman