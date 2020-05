Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

May 29

2015 — Elmwood’s Zachary Spanfellner won a regional championship in the 300 hurdles (39.55) at the Division III boys regional track championship at Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium.