By DAVE HANNEMAN

Staff Writer

The declarations came with intimidating capital letters in their headlines.

First there was the “Stay-At-Home Order” mandated by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on March 22, asking that people remain in place at least until April 6.

Then there was the “Stay Safe Ohio Order” issued by the Ohio Department of Health that essentially closed school facilities and buildings through June 30.

Recently there came down the “Responsible Restart Ohio” plan announced by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted that is designed to gradually — but cautiously — reinvigorate the state’s economy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Initially, Husted’s plan did not address school-sanctioned sports. To his credit, the lieutenant governor did meet with Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass, with a resulting announcement saying that “sports with little or no contact, including baseball, softball, tennis and golf, can resume May 26.”

A day later, the OHSAA issued a statement announcing the end of the no-contact order between coaches and athletes in six sports as of May 26. The no-contact period, a mandated 28-day down time between sports for high school coaches and athletes, had originally been extended to May 1 as a result of DeWine’s Stay-At-Home-Order, then to June 1 as the pandemic continued.

“We appreciate very much the inclusiveness in plans to reopen sports in the state,” Snodgrass said during an interview with Cincinnati’s WCPO radio station. “This organization represents nearly 65,000 coaches and nearly 350,000 student-athletes and our input is vital. We look forward to helping open sports up responsibly.”

It has been a trying few months for athletic administrators at all levels.

State tournaments postponed, then canceled all together.

No sports, some sports. No contact, limited contact.

Athletics facilities were allowed to reopen this week. Some schools did, some did not.

At a time when, in other years, athletic administrators would be wrapping up one school year and preparing for the next, most are heading into the summer months dealing with not only the traditional rules and regulations attached to OHSAA guidelines for the offseason, but also the added health and safety procedures necessitated by the ongoing coronavirus.

That was a common concern of area athletic directors who responded to a recent survey conducted by The Courier Sports Department.

“Once we begin conditioning both inside and outside in the coming days, we will create schedules, form groups, outline safety guidelines, and safety protocols so we can play,” said Findlay High AD Nate Weihrauch.

“Among these items would be to screen coaches and athletes daily for signs/symptoms of COVID-19, record, and take temperatures daily. We will limit our gatherings following OHSAA and NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations) guidelines to less than 10 people. With recording data for individuals utilizing our facilities and forming groups, we are also assisting our local health department tracking cases of COVID-19 … The safety of our staff and athletes is first and foremost.”

Patrick Henry Athletic Director Ben George backed that statement.

“When I met with my head coaches, two topics were discussed,” he said. “First, what are the expectations for disinfecting our facilities and equipment? Because disinfectant is a hot commodity, we are concerned if we will have enough disinfectant available to use to meet the guidelines. Second, what will the liability be on the school and coaches? We discussed the possibility of creating a waiver form for student-athletes and implementing a health assessment that each student-athlete will have to complete each day before using our facilities and equipment. Nothing was decided, but these were the basis for a lot of questions.”

When it comes to athletic facilities and offseason conditioning, the availability of open gyms and weight rooms are usually at the forefront.

“Our weight room will be the top priority,” said Elmwood’s Ty Traxler. “Our athletes haven’t been in there for two months. We want to make sure they are physically getting themselves back to where they need to be before they begin competing.”

Traxler added a word of caution, though.

“I think the biggest challenge is making sure we are not pushing our athletes to do too much too soon,” he said. “They can’t go from being homebound for 2 months to immediately going into weight training and three sports a day workouts. Preventing injuries and getting back in shape is a major priority.”

Area athletic directors agreed cooperation among coaches will be critical due to a heavy demand for space once facilities open.

Arcadia, for example, opened its facilities on a “limited basis” this week, with Safety and Security Director/ Co-Athletic Director Tim Saltzman saying, “Our facilities will be open to all sports, and we will be working with all coaches in order to help them all get as much time as possible with their student athletes. Days and time will vary based on scheduling needs.”

A common thread in the responses was the impression that actions taken now will have great impact on whether high school sports can — and will — resume in the fall.

“I am optimistic that sports this fall will happen especially with the announcement that sports can start to take place on May 26 (from a skill standpoint),” said Leipsic AD Gary Kreinbrink. “There is no question that Jerry (Snodgrass) and the staff at the OHSAA office are eagerly trying to make sure this will happen as well.”

“I believe that the opening of school facilities for sports will go a long way in determining the opening of schools next year and the playing of fall sports,” said George. “If done effectively, I believe it will create confidence that fall sports can be played and schools can reopen. There is still a lot of questions to be answered, but I’m hopeful we will get back to normal by implementing effective strategies.”

“I strongly believe this increases optimism for fall sports. This is the first in several steps that needed to happen to make that a possibility,” Traxler added.

“We are hopeful we are moving in the right direction and even though we realize things may look different in the fall, our goal is to provide these athletic experiences for our children,” said Weihrauch.

“We want to do everything we can to assure we are following safety protocols now so we can resume play in the fall, winter, and spring. Our goal is to play in the fall; if we as a state, community, and district are unable to conduct outdoor events properly now in the summer and fall, it will be challenging to conduct indoor events in the winter and then outdoor again in the spring.”

