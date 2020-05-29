By ZACH BAKER

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

BASCOM — Tony Swanagan is a baseball guy.

During the mornings and afternoons, he’s an eighth-grade language arts teacher at Hopewell-Loudon.

But in the evenings during the spring, he’s the school’s high school baseball coach.

So, the last few months have been difficult for the Chieftains’ mentor, since the season was canceled due to the coronavirus.

“Honestly, I can’t say that I handled it real well. My wife told me at some point I had to stop pouting,” he said.

So Swanagan took his extra time and became productive around his house. But even with that, some baseball found its way into his life.

“Trying to figure out every day what I’m doing, when I’m supposed to be at baseball practice,” he said. “So I tore out my stair banister, and I re-did my whole stairwell. The spindles are now baseball bats.”

Swanagan had high hopes for this year’s Chieftains. Much of that centered around the four seniors that were returning for 2020. All-state third baseman Travis Milligan was to be joined by shortstop/pitcher Ethan Oswalt, outfielder Marshall Reinhard and reliever Owen Schumm.

“It was real frustrating, and I know a lot of people are in the same boat,” Swanagan said. “It was our best team we had in quite a while. I was really happy with the work the kids put in in the offseason. They were ready to go, and then, it was just out of nowhere, it was like we had two days notice and then (we had to) shut it down. It was tough.”

Obviously, Swanagan felt bad about his quartet of seniors missing its final season.

But he said there was more to it than that.

“Selfishly, on my end, I look at it as, ‘Yeah, those kids lost their senior year, but I lost leaders to show the younger kids how to behave during the season, how to act, how to accept coaching,'” Swanagan said. “I know that’s kind of a selfish coaching standpoint … But seniors in my program are very important. I make seniors carry equipment, just so younger kids see that that’s how things work. That’s one thing (I) think goes unnoticed in not having a season, that the younger kids lack that leadership, that they didn’t get to see this year.”

Swanagan remained in contact with his players during the nationwide stay-at-home period, but said even that was hard.

“At one point, I texted all the kids, and said “I apologize, I haven’t been communicating much,'” he said. “But there were no new things to say, and I almost felt it was to the point where we were just beating a dead horse of constantly giving them bad news.”

But finally, things are starting to thaw. With state restrictions being relaxed, Hopewell-Loudon’s programs can begin practice with players Monday. Swanagan has scheduled his program’s summer season to start the following week.

“First of all, during all this, (H-L Athletic Director) Brian Colatruglio has been very good about keeping us updated and kind of letting us know, ‘Hey, this hasn’t happened yet, but it might,'” Swanagan said. “So, I thank him, almost on a daily basis — and that’s probably not enough — for keeping us informed.”

That includes receiving handouts of guidelines to follow with sports resuming.

Swanagan said he’s also changing things up this summer.

“No. 1, I wanted to actually get these kids in a coaching situation, but 2, we’re gonna play some five-inning doubleheaders, because then, that will limit the number of kids I have in the dugout,” Swanagan said. “I can say (to a player), ‘You’re Game 2, show up for Game 2.'”

The five-inning doubleheaders will serve two purposes. Players will get a good amount of playing time, and social distancing will be easier.

“The last two years, we’ve been lucky. We have 21-22 kids showing up in the summer for games, and that’s a lot of people in a 30-foot dugout,” Swanagan said. “And I play them all. “¦ (Now), I can’t do that, because a lot of times, 22 kids, you get two at-bats a game, and that’s not fair evaluation-wise. But, more importantly, at this time, just limiting the amount of kids in a dugout is just as important safety-wise.”

The coach has scheduled seven dates for games with opposing schools.

“Right now we’re playing Liberty-Benton, Van Buren, Old Fort, Mohawk, (Tiffin) Calvert,” he said. “So yeah, we’re trying to get some outside competition.”

Swanagan said he will be taking a similar social-distancing approach to practices.

“We’re gonna split up,” he said. “Outfielders will come in at one time, infielders will come in at a time, pitchers will come in a different time, and that way we do have numerous coaches, ‘Middle infielders go with this coach,’ and that way we’re all not in one big group.”

Unlike past years, the graduating seniors will be included in summer activities.

“One of the things that all the coaches decided on was very important, was that we do offer the chance for the seniors to play,” Swanagan said. “Normally, the summer after they graduate, they don’t play, but we know it’s important to give them that chance, and I have been in contact with my seniors and they were pretty excited about the opportunity.”

At the same time, Swanagan said he realizes there will be some concerns about playing again, and he respects that.

“We’ve also made it clear to kids and parents that, if they’re not comfortable with the safety of the situation, or the guidelines or the layout, then they’re not gonna be penalized,” he said. “But there are so many people just itching to get back to a semi-normal life, and get out of the house and interact with people, even at a distance. We just felt it was important to move forward, but also to make sure we had some safety guidelines in place as well.”