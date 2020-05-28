Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

May 28

2015 — Berlin Center Western Reserve scratched out two runs and won a pitchers duel with New Riegel’s Michael Kirian, beating the Blue Jackets 2-0 in the Division IV regional semifinals at Lorain’s Pipe Yard.

2015 — New Riegel and Lakota created a Sandusky River League showdown for the Division IV regional softball championship when both chalked up semifinal victories at Findlay High School. New Riegel, which edged Lakota for the SRL regular season title, overcame a 4-1 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and got a game-winning RBI single from Leah Bouillon in the eighth to beat Hicksville in the first regional semifinal. Lakota’s Nikkia Cooper pitched a one-hit shutout as the Raiders blanked Van Buren 7-0 in the second contest.