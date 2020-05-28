From Staff And Wire Reports

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks announced Wednesday the hiring of three executives, including McComb High School graduate Brock Aller, as they build the front office around new President Leon Rose.

Aller was hired as vice president of basketball and strategic planning, Walt Perrin is the assistant general manager for college scouting and Frank Zanin the assistant general manager for pro scouting.

Aller spent seven seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers in various roles before joining the Knicks. After four seasons as the team’s senior director of strategic planning, he was named senior director of basketball operations for the Cavaliers in July 2017.

Aller played a key front office role in the Cavaliers’ run to the 2016 NBA championship, which ended Cleveland’s major league championship drought after 52 years. Prior to his time in Cleveland, Aller spent nine years (2005-14) in Detroit working directly with Dan Gilbert and Cavaliers ownership as a liaison and advisor on business and basketball operations.

“We have assembled a diverse front office comprised of highly regarded and experienced basketball executives who have influenced some of the most successful players and organizations in the league,” Rose said in a statement from the team. “These additions will complement the structure we already have in place and assist us in acquiring talent and developing strategies to build a team our fans can be proud of.”

Perrin had been with the Utah Jazz for 19 seasons, including the final 12 as vice president of player personnel. Zanin is a former assistant general manager of the Brooklyn Nets who had most recently worked as Oklahoma City’s pro scout.

The Knicks also announced a one-year extension for general manager Scott Perry through the 2020-21 season. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Rose, a longtime player agent, was hired as team president on March 2.