University of Findlay graduate and former Oilers’ men’s basketball All-American Taren Sullivan will be competing in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) this summer with the team D2, according to a release from UF on Wednesday.

Sullivan, a 2018 Findlay grad, has played in the NBA G League for the past two seasons and has career averages of 7.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. This past season for the Erie Bayhawks, Sullivan averaged 7.7 points and 4.0 boards per contest.

Sullivan racked up 1,595 points, the 12th-highest total in UF history, during his college career. He was named first team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches in 2017-18 and was voted the Great Midwest Athletic Conference player of the year.

“Our TBT team D2 is comprised of former elite Division II players that all finished their careers in college at NCAA Division II institutions,” said D2 GM/head coach Grant Leonard. “The majority of the players are all having successful pro careers ranging from the G-League and overseas. We aren’t here for fun and games, we are hunting the big prize.”

TBT is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament in its seventh season that is open to the world’s top standouts and competitive teams. Eight teams are selected to compete per region, and games will take place in July and August and air on ESPN. Eight regional winners will advance to the championship week set for Aug. 6-11 in Dayton.

The winning team takes home $2 million and the winning team’s fan base will take 10 percent of the cut. GMs negotiate with each team member over his/her share of the final prize.

Teams are selected to compete from an application poll, which runs until June 15. All dates and events are subject to change due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TBT is taking several COVID-19 precautions in order to safely conduct the tournament, including: all participants being tested for COVID-19 upon arriving at the location, teams being kept separate at all times in quarantine and screened regularly for symptoms, all participants being tested again after the quarantine period, continued screening for symptoms daily once teams have tested negative and are cleared for participation, and all players undergoing an exit screening by local health officials, according to the TBT Twitter account.

Last year, 59 players with NBA experience participated. In addition, 34 players have gone on from the TBT to sign deals with NBA teams. Teams are seeded based on each team’s talent, chemistry and reliability. Games also utilize the Elam Ending, which eliminates the game clock at the end of play and sets a target score.

Supporters can become fans of the team by logging onto thetournament.com, create a fan account and click on #TeamD2 to become a fan and perhaps get a share of the winning prize. Fans can also follow the D2 team on twitter @D2Unheralded or @D2unheraldedTBT.

Two former area prep and Ohio State University standouts — Liberty-Benton grad Aaron Craft and Upper Sandusky grad Jon Diebler — led Carmen’s Crew, a team consisting mostly of former Buckeyes’ players, to the TBT championship last season.