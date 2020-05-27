Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

May 27

2017 — New Riegel’s bid to return to the state baseball tournament for the first time in 17 years fell just short when the Blue Jackets fell 3-2 to Dalton in the Division IV regional finals at Pipe Yard Stadium in Lorain.

2016 — In a highly-competitive Division III boys regional track meet at Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium, several area athletes needed — and came through with — personal bests to earn a trip to state, including Arcadia’s Shae Watkins (56-2) and Clint Recker (39.85) in the shot put and 300 hurdles, respectively.

2016 — St. Wendelin had two champions with Sophia Volpe in the 1,600 (5:07.76) and Maddie Borer in the 800 (2:15.53) both turning in career best times at the girls Division III regional track championship at Frost-Kalnow Stadium.

2015 — Old Fort’s Adam Alexander soared 15 feet, 4 inches to win the pole vault title at the Division III regional track meet at Frost-Kalnow Stadium.