Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

May 26

2017 — New Riegel’s Michael Kirian allowed just two hits and struck out 16 in pitching the Blue Jackets to a 2-0 win over Warren John F. Kennedy in a Division IV regional baseball semifinal played in Lorain. Kirian also had an RBI single in helping New Riegel move within one win of advancing to the state semifinals.

2017 — St. Wendelin’s Sophia Volpe set a regional record in winning the 3,200 (11:00.61) and Old Fort’s Jenna Clouse won the 300-meter hurdles (46.57) during the Division III girls regional track and field meet at Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium.