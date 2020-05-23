Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

May 23

2019 — Kaleb Wilkinson fired a one-hitter and fanned 16 batters and Old Fort handled Tiffin Calvert 5-0 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

2018 — Van Buren’s Tyler Arbaugh threw a personal best 163-11 in the discus and Elmwood’s Brock Reinhard cleared 14-0 in the pole vault as both won individual titles at the Division III boys regional track and field meet at Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium.

2016 — Elmwood’s four-run sixth inning proved to be the difference as the Royals topped Genoa 6-5 for a Northern Buckeye Conference baseball win that, coupled with Eastwood’s loss to Lake, kept Elmwood in the hunt for a possible three-way share of the league title.

2015 — New Riegel’s Alex Theis took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, allowed one hit overall, and struck out 11 Seneca East batters as the Blue Jackets blanked the state-ranked Tigers 6-0 in the Division IV district final at Shelby High School and earned their first regional tournament trip since 2000.