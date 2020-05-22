Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

May 22

2019 — New Riegel’s run to the Division IV softball regional semifinals came to an end when Antwerp scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning and edged the No. 2-ranked Blue Jackets 3-2.

2015 — Laura Myers’ two-run home run lifted Arlington to a 4-1 first-inning lead on New Riegel. But the Blue Jackets chipped away inning by inning and rallied to beat the Red Devils 7-6 and claim a third straight Division IV district softball championship.

2015 — Nichole Miller pitched a four-hitter, Kila Fultz and Kailey Leal delivered clutch RBI singles in the bottom of the fifth inning and Van Buren earned the school’s first district softball championship with a 3-1 win over Ayersville in Division IV tournament play at Elida.