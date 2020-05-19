Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

May 19

2016 — Tyler Stone’s two-run double in the bottom of the 10th inning capped a game-winning rally that earned Elmwood a 3-2 win over Ottawa-Glandorf in a Division III district tournament baseball semifinal at Elida’s Ed Sandy Field.

2016 — Hopewell-Loudon’s Makayla Wilson delivered a game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Chieftains denied Arlington a share of the Blanchard Valley Conference softball title by beating the Red Devils, 4-3.

2016 — Carey’s softball team picked up its school-record 18th win of the season by whipping Ridgedale 15-0 in a Northern 10 Conference contest.

2015 — Olivia Sattler’s three-run home run highlighted a seven-run fifth-inning rally that powered Van Buren to an 11-1 win over Patrick Henry in a Division IV district semifinal softball game at Elida.

2015 — Lance Smith swatted two doubles and a single and Fostoria wrapped up a 14-11 season with a 6-1 Northern Buckeye Conference victory over Woodmore.