The Ohio High School Athletic Association will be lifting its no-contact period for six sports after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine late last week announced in his Responsible Restart Ohio plan that certain sports will be permitted to begin later this month.

The no-contact period between coaches and players will be lifted in baseball, golf, softball, swimming and diving, tennis and track and field, effective May 26, according to a memo from OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass to member school administrators on Friday. The memo reiterated that the OHSAA spring sports seasons and tournaments remain canceled and will not be conducted during the summer.

Mandatory and recommended guidelines for baseball and softball from DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health — some of which include coaches and players adhering to physical six-foot distancing except when the ball is in play, coaches wearing face coverings at all times and players wearing face coverings while not actively participating in the field of play — were included in the memo.

A decision on the no-contact period for the remaining sports will be made as soon as information is provided to the OHSAA, the memo stated. Under the current decision from DeWine, all other sports have not been identified as “low/no-contact sports” being able to start.

The memo said school facilities and buildings are not under the OHSAA’s jurisdiction, and the OHSAA has no ability to require them to be opened or closed. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted indicated Thursday that local departments of health will determine the safe reopening of school outdoor facilities, according to the memo.

The Ohio Department of Health on April 29 signed an order requiring the closure of all school buildings, and the next day, the State Department of Health identified stadiums among various facilities closed, according to the memo.