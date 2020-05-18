Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

May 18

2016 — John Zoeller, Grant Lescallet and Shane Halcomb had two hits each and New Riegel used a three-run fourth inning rally to beat Lakota 10-8 and claim the outright Sandusky River League baseball title.

2016 — Sam Miller belted a two-run home run in the fifth inning and Aspen Ray delivered a game-winning RBI single in the seventh as Lakota rallied from a 3-0 deficit to edge Old Fort 4-3 and earn a spot in the championship game of the Division IV district softball tournament.