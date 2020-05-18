By ZACH BAKER

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

KANSAS — Marrissa Claburn was ready.

The Lakota starting pitcher helped the Raiders rebound from a four-win season in 2018 to a 12-14 record last spring.

After dealing with tendonitis and missing a few weeks in 2019, Claburn returned to the circle and helped the Raiders win nine of their last 11 games. She also got them within one strike of a district semifinal win against Hopewell-Loudon.

The disappointment of losing that game lingered, but it also motivated Claburn for her senior season.

“After last season, the pinnacle at the end, obviously (she) took that personal, and she worked her tail off in the offseason,” said Lakota coach Troy Lewis, who was back for his second season at the helm. “I mean, she worked really hard. She increased her (velocity) by another two miles an hour; we pinpointed another pitch in her arsenal, a drop curve. She was excited. It was all she talked about. She was trying to get a hold of me in September to start working out.”

But the 2020 season never happened. It was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, and Claburn — along with other seniors across the state — lost a chance to play high school sports for the last time.

“As a senior in high school, it has been hard,” Claburn wrote in an email to The Tiffin Advertiser-Tribune last week. “It has been hard to get up and get motivated. It has been hard to speak about spring sports and my senior year getting canceled.”

Lewis was disappointed as well. He’d worked hard with Claburn over the past two offseasons, and was thrilled with the results.

“When I saw Marrissa pitch for the first time, she needed quite a bit of work,” Lewis said. “She wasn’t real accurate. She threw pretty well. So, we pretty much started working with each other, kinda changed her style a little bit.”

Through those efforts, Claburn made steady improvement.

“We started working on getting her faster and stronger, working on her pinpoint accuracy, and things like that,” Lewis said. “We did that pretty much from Thanksgiving to the beginning of the season. And, she probably picked up about five miles per hour (on her velocity). Her accuracy went from completely out of the strike zone, to literally, (hitting) the right-hand lower corner, (hitting) the left-hand lower corner, and she was able to hit her spots.”

Claburn said she enjoyed working with Lewis.

“Last year was when we had gotten a new coach and it was really strange getting used to my new coach,” she said, “but he changed the way I looked at my life and how I looked at the game of softball. He made me love softball more than I already did.”

And Claburn always has loved softball. She said she started playing when she was six-years-old, and began pitching between the ages of 8 and 9.

“This is the first time in 12 years that I have not had softball in the spring,” she said. “I worked so hard for this and just like that, it is gone.”

It was likely to be a big year for Claburn and the Raiders. The varsity roster had only two seniors in Claburn and Hailey Odom.

While Odom had less than a handful of varsity at-bats for the team last season, Lewis was impressed with her work in the offseason.

“If there was a most improved player, she was probably going to win it,” Lewis said of Odom. “She came to everything in the offseason. She worked extremely hard.”

Other than the two seniors, Lewis had a young roster, one he thought was going to make noise not only in 2020, but in the future.

“I was extremely disappointed in not playing the season, because it was basically a prelude to next season,” Lewis said. “Whatever we did this season, we would probably improve and do better yet next season.”

As for Claburn, she said she missed pitching, and being around her teammates.

“If I would have known my last bus ride would have been against Old Fort (last season) I would have cherished that moment a little harder,” she said. “If I knew the last time I would put on my uniform was last year I would have cherished that moment even more. If I knew in the beginning of March that would be the last time playing catch with my family I would have cracked more jokes and hugged them all a little bit tighter.

“I wanted to make a difference at my high school,” Claburn said.

It’s clear to her coach that she’s done that.

“I’ve coached a lot of girls, and I can say that Marrissa Claburn probably has the best work ethic of most any girl I’ve coached, and I’ve coached some really good girls,” Lewis said.

But Lewis said she also was a player her teammates looked to.

“She would have been the team leader,” he said. “In all honesty, she’s the one that contacts everybody, she’s the one that’s constantly pushing people to come to the weight room, pushing for people to come to the open cages.

“There’s no doubt she’s a team player, and she’s always there to back the girls up, encourage them.”

And though her high school career is over, Claburn isn’t done with sports.

“I’m still going to be an athlete. I’m going to keep working hard just like I was before this whole pandemic,” she said. “Sooner or later I know I will make a difference and I know I will impact lives.”