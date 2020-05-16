Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

May 16

2019 — Hopewell-Loudon’s Ethan Oswalt delivered an RBI single to score Bailey Breidenbach in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Chieftains posted a walk-off 3-2 win over Old Fort in a Division IV district baseball quarterfinal.

2019 — Arcadia scored three times in the top of the seventh inning to overtake and defeat Riverdale 6-4 in the Division IV district baseball quarterfinals. Eli Palmer struck out two of the final four batters he faced to get the win and had two singles for the Redskins.

2017 — Cole Noftz belted two home runs, a triple and drove in four runs in leading New Riegel over Fremont St. Joseph 16-11 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

2016 –Cyle Smith threw a complete-game three-hitter with 14 strikeouts as St. Wendelin defeated Vanlue 3-0 in a nonconference baseball game.