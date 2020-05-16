By DAVE HANNEMAN

For more than 50 years the Blanchard Valley Conference was as solid a small-school conference as any collection of programs in the state.

But the times, as they say, are a-changing.

The announcement that Leipsic was leaving the ranks of the BVC following the 2021-22 school year creates the most recent ripple in the league.

Here’s a quick look-back into the history of the conference.

In the beginning …

There once was the Hancock County League. McComb won just three league football games one year, but tied three other teams and claimed the last HCL championship with a 3-0-3 record.

Soon after, consolidation was a cornerstone in the foundation of the Blanchard Valley Conference.

Mount Cory and Rawson consolidated its schools in 1948. Forest, Wharton and Mount Blanchard combined to become Riverdale in the early 1960s.

What was once called the Little Nine Conference became the Little Eight, then the Little Seven.

So superintendents made plans, athletic directors and coaches agreed and the Blanchard Valley Conference came into being with the 1965-66 school year.

Arcadia, Arlington, Cory-Rawson, Liberty-Benton, McComb, Van Buren and Vanlue were the original nucleus of the league. Since Riverdale opted to join the North Central Conference, BVC officials brought in Hardin Northern, Leipsic and Westwood to complete a 10-team conference.

Westwood’s Warriors did win the first BVC boys basketball title. But the school was soon absorbed into the Bowling Green School District. Pandora-Gilboa was lured over from the Northwest Conference to replace Westwood, creating once again a 10-team alignment that for nearly 50 years would remain unchanged.

Cracks …

Just as the BVC was lighting the candles for its 50th year celebration, changes were underway.

Hardin Northern, a league power in the 1990s and early 2000s, fell victim to a malady crippling many small schools — dwindling enrollment and low player turnout. When the school informed league officials it could not field a varsity football team for the 2013 season, Hardin Northern was voted out of the BVC.

Looking to regain an even-numbered balance, the BVC went into expansion mode. Beginning in 2014, Riverdale, North Baltimore and Hopewell-Loudon were brought in, expanding the number of teams to 12 that would compete in two divisions.

The 12-team, two-division plan was used for one year. It was replaced by a system where teams were ranked 1-through-12, based on enrollment and competitive balance numbers used by the OHSAA to determine divisions for the football playoffs and state tournaments. One stipulation of the formula was that none of the top four teams would play any of the bottom four schools in league play, although nonleague games for those schools were permissible.

More waves …

The BVC ran into another wrinkle when Hopewell-Loudon informed the league in 2017 that it was leaving to join the River Division of the three-tiered Sandusky Bay Conference. The Chieftains began play in the SBC River Division in 2019.

The unexpected move left most BVC teams with open dates on their 2019 football schedule. Crestline, one of two football playing schools in the six-team Mid-Buckeye Conference, agreed to fill the open dates of most BVC schools in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. After the 2020 season, though, Crestline becomes a member of the Northwest Central Conference, another league currently undergoing renovation.

11 and holding …

While the BVC remains a strong nucleus of well-supported small-school football programs, there is great diversity in the league.

On the high end is Liberty-Benton. Based on enrollment numbers compiled in Oct. 2018 by the OHSAA, L-B at that time had 177 boys and 161 girls in the 9th, 10th and 11th grades, the classes used to determine divisional rankings. In five of the seven years since the OHSAA expanded from six to seven divisions for football, L-B’s enrollment has placed the Eagles in Division V.

On the other end of the spectrum is Vanlue. The Wildcats are the smallest public school in Ohio playing 11-man football, and, according to the 2018 numbers, have 31 boys and 26 girls in the 9th, 10th and 11th-grade classes.

Sign of the times …

Leipsic’s decision to leave the BVC and join the Northwest Conference coincides with a domino effect that will have several schools — either now or in the near future — on the move. In addition to the Northwest Conference, the Green Meadows Conference, the Northwest Central Conference, the Sandusky Bay Conference, the Toledo Area Athletic Conference and the Buckeye Border Conference are all currently or in the process of realigning.

Influencing that trend are a number of factors, including a move toward 8-man football by small schools who have struggled with numbers. Some schools have switched leagues for competitive balance reasons in an effort to improve their playoff chances, while some leagues and conferences have dissolved and reformed for demographic reasons due to huge swings in population.

