With league championships in four of the five sports contested before the coronavirus pandemic ended the 2019-20 school year, Liberty-Benton compiled 56 points to claim its ninth straight Blanchard Valley Conference All-Sports Banner.

Ohio’s Division III state champion in volleyball, Liberty-Benton won BVC titles in football, golf and girls basketball as well. A third-place BVC finish by the boys basketball team earned L-B 56 points in the five fall and winters sports whose seasons were completed.

Leipsic, which has informed the BVC that it is leaving the league and joining the Northwest Conference following the 2021-22 school year, was runner-up in the all-sports rankings with 37 points. The Vikings were BVC runners-up in football, volleyball and golf, fifth in boys basketball and tied for sixth in girls basketball.

Leipsic edged Van Buren (35.5) in the all-sports standings. Arcadia (33.5) and Arlington (31.5) completed the top five, followed by McComb and Riverdale (23.5), North Baltimore (18), Pandora-Gilboa (14.5), Cory-Rawson (11.5) and Vanlue (6.5).

The Blanchard Valley Conference also released its Academic All-BVC Awards for athletes who were on spring sports rosters and met the established criteria.

Academic All-BVC Awards

