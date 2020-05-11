Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

May 11

2018 — Hannah Brickner pitched a two-hit shutout, Zoe Kent blasted a three-run homer and Hopewell-Loudon claimed a share of the Blanchard Valley Conference softball crown with a 17-0 win over Cory-Rawson.

2018 — Angel Garcia needed just 65 pitches in tossing a two-hit shutout and Van Buren’s baseball team rolled to a 10-0 Division III district quarterfinal win over Upper Sandusky.

2017 — New Riegel’s Michael Kirian pitched a five-inning no-hitter, belted a two-run home run and added an RBI double in leading the Blue Jackets to a 17-0 win over St. Wendelin in a Division IV district quarterfinal baseball game.

2017 — Brianna Gillig went 4 for 4 at the plate and drove in four runs to lead New Riegel to a 13-3 win over Fremont St. Joseph in Division IV district quarterfinal softball action.

2017 — Old Fort answered Hopewell-Loudon’s one-run rally in the top of the eighth with a two-run rally in the bottom of the inning to edge the Chieftains 8-7 in the Division IV district softball quarterfinals.

2016 — Old Fort’s Hootie Cleveland fanned 13 batters in a complete-game performance as Old Fort defeated St. Wendelin 10-4 in Sandusky River League baseball play.

2016 — Hopewell-Loudon managed just two hits and trailed New Riegel 3-0 through five innings of their Division IV district quarterfinal baseball game. But the Chieftains tied the game with three runs in the top of the seventh inning and scored twice in the eighth to earn a 5-3 win.

2016 — Sydney Clouse and Jordan Magers each tallied three hits and two RBIs as Old Fort defeated St. Wendelin 9-4 in Sandusky River League softball play. Ironically, the two teams would square off again 24 hours later in a Division IV district quarterfinal contest.