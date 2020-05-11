By MICHAEL BURWELL

Sports Editor

VAN BUREN — Todd McCracken is ready to take a step back.

McCracken, who spent the last four seasons as Van Buren’s girls soccer head coach and has been with the program since it gained varsity status in 2009, has stepped down as the Black Knights’ coach.

“With everything going on here recently, you kind of put things in perspective,” McCracken said. “My son (Nick) and daughter (Gabbi) both have played travel soccer growing up their whole lives at Pacesetter and Impact, and I’ve missed a lot coaching for 11 years in high school.

“My son’s going to the University of Findlay next year with a soccer scholarship and I don’t want to miss things. There were just way too many conflicts and just not enough you could work around to do that. There comes a time when the writing’s on the wall and just with everything going on, my daughter just graduated from the University of Findlay and my son’s going in. Just taking a moment to step back.”

McCracken compiled a 36-26-9 record in four years as coach, including Division III district semifinal appearances in 2016 and 2017.

McCracken was an assistant coach for seven years under Tom Piccirillo, who guided the Black Knights to a district title in 2014, a district runner-up in 2012 and six 10-plus win seasons. Overall, Van Buren has posted 10 straight winning seasons.

“We’ve been very successful and I hope that it continues down that path,” McCracken said. “The first year, we had 29 girls and I think the lowest we had was 21, and last year I had 33 girls, which is the largest in the program’s history. Most of the 11 years we had a JV program, so we were fortunate in that regard.

“We didn’t have any JV games set up that first year because we had no idea what the amount of interest was going to be. We were a club team for three years, part of the deal was if they could maintain a certain level of club play, then they would make them a high school sport. So I think 15 or 16 was pretty much what they were doing, then all of the sudden we had 29 girls that first year. We scrambled to get some JV games in that year and then down the road.”

McCracken said he was happy his son chose to continue his soccer career right down the road at the University of Findlay. Nick McCracken, a three-team North Central Ohio Soccer Association player of the year, totaled 62 goals and 50 assists the last four years in helping the Black Knights win a district championship in 2018 and more than 60 games overall.

“(Nick) had some options out there, and he really enjoyed the team and meeting the coaches and everything,” Todd McCracken said. “… We were excited and then when we started looking at the schedule and the conflicts started arising, I tried to work it out in my head how I was going to do both and I would have to clone myself to (do that).”

McCracken said he will miss the little things that come with coaching.

“The bus rides, we were sitting on the bus last year coming back from a game and the girls were calculating how many hours I’ve spent on a high school bus, and it was in the 100s,” McCracken said. “You start thinking about that, an hour here, and hour there, 8-10 times a year, so that kind of stuff, just the goofy, silly things that kids come up with, it’s outside of soccer that makes it so enjoyable.

“I appreciate all the players that have played, there’s been hundreds in the 11 years … It makes me feel proud that I was able to be a little part of their life through soccer and some of the relationships we have.”

