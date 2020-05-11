By MICHAEL BURWELL

FINDLAY — As colleges and universities across the country face the decision of whether or not to cut athletic programs due to financial reasons stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, University of Findlay Director of Athletics Brandi Laurita said those difficult decisions have not been discussed within the university.

“I would never say never, but I will tell you those are not the conversations that we are having,” Laurita said in a phone interview Thursday when asked whether Findlay would have to possibly consider cutting athletic programs due to financial reasons caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are looking at ways to increase profitability, and we’re looking at ways to evaluate all of the programs on campus, athletic programs included.

“So we’re looking to make sure that as an institution, the things that we are doing are in the best interest of the overall health of the institution. Athletics is definitely a part of that, but we are not in a position today that we are looking at having to make some of those very difficult decisions that other institutions have made that we don’t take lightly.

“It’s a very sobering day when any institution discontinues an athletic program. Even if it’s not yours, I think everyone right now, specifically at the Division II level, when we see that it’s really gut-wrenching to know that places are having to make those tough decisions.”

Several colleges and universities across Ohio — ranging from junior college programs to NCAA Division I schools — have announced cutbacks in athletic departments since the pandemic starting escalating two months ago.

Recently, it has hit close to Findlay.

Tiffin University announced on Tuesday it was cutting equestrian, as well as swimming and diving. Urbana University, another Division II school that Findlay competes against in multiple sports, announced on April 21 it was permanently closing its campus at the end of the spring semester. Three former prep athletes were among players competing for Urbana teams; two of them announced recently on Twitter that they have found new schools to transfer to and compete in their respective sports.

Also, University of Cincinnati eliminated its men’s soccer program on April 14 due to budget problems resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 4, the Dayton Daily News reported Sinclair Community College in Dayton, which competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association, was suspending all intercollegiate athletics for the 2020-21 academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Scary is a very powerful word but it is scary and I think it puts a little bit of fear in the whole athletic department of the what-if. Everybody kind of goes down those worst-case scenario routes from our coaches to our student athletes because it is close to home, and these are teams that we’ve played and competed against, places we’ve been and a lot of times people that we know,” Laurita said. “Our student athletes get to know other student athletes from other institutions and so it hit very close to home.

“My heart goes out to not just the student athletes who were affected but the coaches and the institutions because there are such tough decisions that had to be made that we feel for all of them. It definitely puts things in perspective; I think it makes the situation that we’re in today very crystal clear of its severity as institutions are having to make those tough decisions.”

For Laurita, who took over as Findlay’s director of athletics in June 2015 after serving as an assistant among other roles the previous seven years, the past two months have been challenging.

Multiple Oilers’ athletes in swimming and diving, wrestling and indoor track and field were either in the midst of or getting ready to compete in their respective national championships before the NCAA ruled on March 12 to cancel all winter and spring NCAA championships due to COVID-19 concerns. The next day, the Great Midwest Athletic Conference canceled all spring athletics and championships.

Some spring sports, including baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and women’s lacrosse, got a portion of their seasons in while men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field didn’t get started.

“In athletics, we have experienced things that you don’t plan for,” Laurita said. “I think we’re very good to plan lots of scenarios in athletics. We always plan for the worst and hope for the best, and this has been beyond worst case scenario.

“As we’ve looked at canceling winter championships, we had three sports competing at the national championships who actually got sent home from competing, and our spring sports losing the majority of their competitive season and all of their championships aren’t things that you plan for, so there’s been a lot of unknown and it continues to be very much a fluid situation that I think makes every day just a little bit uneasy not knowing what’s going to happen next.”

Findlay’s athletic department, which consists of 22 varsity sports, has had plenty of success in most of them, either recently or historically. The school’s equestrian program is one of the best in the country as well.

For the past two seasons, the Oilers have taken home the Presidents’ Cup, which is the top all-sports honor in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. The honor is awarded to the member institution that collects the highest tally of points based on regular-season winning percentage (standings) or individual meet results (sports with no conference regular-season schedule).

Laurita said she doesn’t think success in certain athletic programs should officially determine whether or not to cut a program if that decision were to be made.

“I don’t necessarily think that if we’re talking in hypotheticals and we’re having to make the tough decision about a program that athletic success would be a determining factor,” Laurita said. “I would agree, I think we’ve had a lot of historic success across the board in most of our programs, so it’s hard to think about the possibility that that wouldn’t be there. But Division II and the University of Findlay athletics is so much more than about wins and losses.

“Although that’s important, and that’s what is usually highlighted publicly, we are basing success in our programs on multiple things, not just competitive success. That would be a part of it, but that wouldn’t be the only determining factor as we move forward. We’re really looking at student athlete success in general, academically, looking at all aspects of developing the student athlete are really important to us. It would definitely be a component, I’m not going to lie and say that wouldn’t mean anything, but it’s definitely not a determining factor for what we do in our athletic department.”

Although games and practices aren’t taking place, Findlay coaches have continued to stay busy as they continue to recruit electronically or by phone during the NCAA’s current recruiting dead period; provide instruction or workout programs to players to get ready for upcoming seasons; or even helping athletes with their overall mental well-being or academic well-being.

Laurita said discussions with university leaders about UF sports have shifted more to off-the-court achievements such as academics and community involvement, as well as retention and recruitment. Around 14 percent of Findlay’s enrollment of approximately 3,800 total students for the 2019-20 school year were athletes.

“Our conversation has changed, but our value has stayed the same so we’ve been very fortunate in that our athletic programs are viable because we are not a drain on the institution,” Laurita said. “I think some of those hard decisions you see schools have to make about athletic programs aren’t because anybody wants to drop a sport, but because it becomes financially not a viable option to continue.

“We’ve been able to show — our coaches and our student athletes do a great job with fundraising — that all of our programs are viable and all of our programs are contributing positively to the university. I would agree, our conversations have definitely changed and what we’re talking about athletics has changed, but I think the value proposition about athletics has stayed consistent.”

