Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

May 9

2018 — Junior right-hander Alex Sierra allowed just one hit and struck out 13 in pitching Fostoria to a 6-0 victory over Ada in a Division III district baseball tournament game.

2018 — Madison Hoiles homered, doubled and drove in five runs and Jill Hannah homered and knocked in four to power Elmwood to a 19-2 Northern Buckeye Conference softball win over Fostoria.

2018 — Van Buren’s Jaden Tabler allowed one run over seven innings and had a game-high three hits in the Black Knights’ 8-1 nonleague baseball win over Elmwood.

2018 — Lakota’s Tyler Wehrle racked up 15 strikeouts in his two-hit shutout to guide the Raiders past Liberty-Benton 3-0 in Division III district tournament baseball action.

2017 — Just a week after losing a key Sandusky River League baseball game to Sandusky St. Mary, Lakota’s Tyler Wehrle earned the win and Carter Reinhart the save as the Raiders edged the Panthers 1-0 in a first-round district tournament baseball matchup.

2016 — Garrett Enders fired a no-hitter and was a walk away from a perfect game as Arcadia downed Vanlue 10-0 in a Blanchard Valley Conference baseball game.

2016 — Kila Fultz struck out nine and pitched a one-hitter as Van Buren defeated Cory-Rawson 16-1 in a Division IV district softball tournament game.

2016 — Alex Talley and Tyriana Settles both homered for Fostoria as the Redmen ripped Rossford 12-2 in a Northern Buckeye Conference softball game.

2016 — St. Wendelin’s Allie Rutter pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the Mohawks beat Northwood 9-0 in a first-round game in the Division IV district softball tournament.