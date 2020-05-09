By MATT NYE

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

TIFFIN — Brian Makowski has been around baseball his whole life.

He played for Lake High School, went to the College of Wooster where he was a four-year starting pitcher for the Fighting Scots, and then started his coaching career under the tutelage of Matt Palm at Heidelberg University.

He left after his third year when his son was born with a heart defect. His son had two open heart surgeries by the time he was six months old.

But former Fostoria baseball coach and current Van Buren coach Brooks Lance got Makowski back into coaching, bringing him on as pitching coach for nine years.

Makowski then decided to get back into college baseball. He volunteered one year at Tiffin University and has been the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator for the last six years for the University of Findlay.

Last winter, Makowski was hired as the new Tiffin Columbian baseball coach.

But we all know what happened this spring.

He was ready. The team was ready. They were one day away from their first scrimmage.

Then COVID-19 struck.

“When the news came, it was real quick. Thursday night we mentioned it and then Friday we started practice and the announcement was made,” Makowski said. “With the shutdown period we didn’t know how long it was going to last. It was nice to get to talk to the kids one last time, though. We talked about guidelines and staying safe and to take it seriously, because if the NCAA tournament was canceled because of this, you know it’s serious.

“We wanted the kids to continue to sharpen their skills in a safe way. I’m always a positive guy, so I didn’t want them to think they weren’t going to play again. I left them alone for that three weeks for the most part, but it did feel like there was some momentum going into that May 1 date we could start our season. I emailed them different drills, lifting and conditioning ideas for some structure, but as soon as I did, I had to break the news to them the season was done.”

Makowski said it was his knowledge of the area and the fact his wife is a 1995 graduate of Columbian that the Tornadoes job caught his eye.

“I had already decided I wasn’t going back to Findlay with my job, so I was looking at different openings at the high school level and that one definitely caught my eye,” he said. “Just knowing the school, they always have some good athletes from what I knew and I had a good feeling with a good place to look into. I knew (former) coach Curt Mellott — not personally — but he always had a good program, so I knew I’d be in a good situation here.”

The good thing about being hired in the winter time was that he got to know a lot of the players through offseason workouts.

“We had 20 kids showing up consistently wanting to workout and do individual workouts because they weren’t in a winter sport,” Makowski said. “We were going Monday through Friday, so I got to know those 20 kids really well. We did have three weeks of official practice, but basketball and wrestling did well, so I didn’t see those kids as much before the news hit. I did have a good feel for what we had.”

What he had was a hungry group led by a strong and deep sophomore class.

“You could see they loved the game and they were willing to work at it. Regardless of talent, if you have those two things I’m all in with you,” he said. “They are really hard-working and a talented group. That sophomore class is really strong and they have bright futures, along with the juniors and seniors we had “¦ we had a really deep varsity team I felt like.

“We got some inter-squad scrimmages in and we were a day away from a scrimmage with Mansfield Madison. We were right there ready to go. I thought we’d have a really strong year.”

It’s a season of what could have been for every high school baseball team in Ohio. As for Columbian, Makowski will look to the summer and then to the offseason to see what he’ll have for next year.

Losing a year of baseball will have a price, though.

“I’m just hoping we can do something in the summer. I’m optimistic we can get some stuff in July or August, but who knows at this point,” he said. “Overall, losing this season means kids are losing live at-bats. It will take a little while to bring that skill back. It’s one thing hitting off a tee or getting swings in in batting practice, they are missing the competition aspect of it.

“They need to face live pitching and see them be competitive again. I’ve got a pitching background so I always think about how we will come back after a long shutdown. It’s also different pitching in a live game than it is in practice. But I do know missing this season, the excitement level when next spring rolls around will be at an all-time high for me and a lot of the kids too. These are good kids and I know they are hungry. I know the talent is there and how good of a group they can be.”