Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

May 7

2019 — New Riegel’s Bria Dailey went 7-for-7 at the plate — all singles — scored three runs and drove in five in leading the Blue Jackets to 18-0 and 15-1 wins over Fremont St. Joseph in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division softball doubleheader.

2019 — Lanei Rodriguez belted a grand slam and drove in six runs and Lyndee Ward had a three-run blast and four RBIs in Arcadia’s 12-9 nonleague softball win over Tiffin Calvert.

2016 — In a classic pitchers duel, Danbury’s Ben Schank allowed one hit and struck out 17 Arcadia batters in the Lakers’ 2-1 win in a Division IV district baseball tournament game. Arcadia ace Chad Baker allowed just four hits and struck out 10.

2015 — Olivia Sattler’s grand slam capped a six-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning and rallied Van Buren to an 11-6 win over Arcadia that earned the Black Knights (18-5, 11-0 BVC) the outright Blanchard Valley Conference softball title.