The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday that it has launched the #howicompete campaign, which will collect and promote messages and videos posted by member schools, media and the OHSAA’s allied organizations, to inspire student athletes to continue training during the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign encourages athletes to train on their own at home and with instructions sent electronically by their coaches since school facilities are shuttered and athletes are not permitted to gather together.

“The health and safety of all Ohioans is our top priority, but we also want student-athletes to stay focused and motivated to pick up where they left off when school sports return,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said in a release.

“There are so many things that kids can do on their own or with their parents and siblings. Especially something like running and walking, which is a habit that can stay with them for a long time and keep them healthy as adults.”

Student athletes are encouraged to set goals and compete against themselves and others while complying with social distancing guidelines. Content will be promoted through the OHSAA’s social media platforms — Twitter, Facebook and Instagram — on its handle @OHSAASports.