For the second straight year, the University of Findlay has taken home the top all-sports honor in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference as the Oilers were named the 2019-20 Presidents’ Cup winner on Wednesday.

The GMAC Presidents’ Cup is awarded to the member institution that collects the highest tally of points based on regular-season winning percentage (standings) or individual meet results (sports with no conference regular-season schedule) through the completed winter championship season.

Findlay racked up 951/2 points in the fall and winter to capture the top spot in the conference. Spring sports were not counted toward the total points due to those seasons being canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oilers won three applicable conference titles. In the fall, the women’s soccer program earned its first regular-season championship in school history. In the winter, men’s basketball and swimming and diving took the regular-season title for the third consecutive seasons.

“Winning the Presidents’ Cup for a second consecutive year is truly a testament to the resolve and dedication of our coaches and student-athletes,” UF Director of Athletics Brandi Laurita said in a release. “We do not take this honor lightly and beam with pride about the accomplishments of all of our teams.

“In a year in which our spring sports could not gather points, that only emphasized the importance that each of our coaches and student-athletes played because every single point mattered. This award represents a true team effort here at the University of Findlay and we are incredibly grateful to again be named Presidents’ Cup Champions.”

Individually, Findlay players earned 50 Athlete of the Week and 92 all-GMAC awards.

In the fall, women’s soccer player Jayla Campbell (freshman midfielder) was tabbed GMAC Freshman of the Year while football player Christopher Jefferson (sophomore defensive back) was the GMAC Defensive Player of the Year.

In the winter, five Oilers earned league recognition, including wrestler Branson Proudlock (Freshman of the Year); swimmer Hanna Cederholm (Athlete of the Year); swimmer Tim Stollings (Athlete and Freshman of the Year); Xavier Marable (Track Athlete of the Year) and Josh Verhoff (Track Freshman of the Year).

Findlay also had two coaches of the year in the conference, including former women’s soccer coach Jimmy Walker and swimming and diving coach Andrew Makepeace.