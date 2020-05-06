Spring sports have been scrapped this year. But area readers who are used to getting a daily dose of the exploits of local and area athletes and teams can continue to do so as The Review Times Sports Department presents some “On This Date” highlights from the last five years.

May 6

2019 — Alex Sierra struck out 11 Rossford batters and Trey Groves drove in four runs with a home run, two doubles and a single as Fostoria rolled to a 9-3 Northern Buckeye Conference baseball win over the Bulldogs.

2019 — Jonathan Duvall’s solo home run in the top of the eighth inning was the difference as Elmwood knocked off Eastwood 6-5 in a Northern Buckeye Conference baseball game.

2019 — Kaitlyn Kirian had six hits — including four doubles and a home run — and drove in eight runs as state-ranked New Riegel walloped Danbury 19-1 and 19-0 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division softball doubleheader.

2019 — Old Fort got no hits off Sandusky St. Mary ace Allison Weilnau, but the Stockaders manufactured an unearned run in the eighth inning to post a 1-0 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division softball win.

2019 — Hopewell-Loudon’s Zoe Kent tied the game with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, then drove in the winning run in the seventh to give the Chieftains a 4-3 nonleague softball win over Tiffin Columbian.

2015 — Van Buren’s baseball and softball teams wrapped up Blanchard Valley Conference championships on the same night. Isaac Sexton (2-1B, 2B, 5 RBI), Jameson Jacobs (3-1B, 2 RBI) and Drew Conner (3-1B, 2 RBI) combined for nine hits and nine RBIs as the Black Knights clinched a share of their first BVC baseball title since 2007 with a 20-3 win over Vanlue. Van Buren’s softball team also claimed at least a BVC title share when winning pitcher Nichole Miller smacked a single, double and triple in a 12-2 win over Vanlue.

2015 — Kara Scherger had a home run and three singles in leading New Riegel to a 7-3 victory over Fremont St. Joseph that earned the Blue Jackets at last a share of the Sandusky River League softball title.

2015 — Rebecca Harvey unloaded a first-inning solo home run and Miranda Benschoter pitched a four-hit, 12-strikeout shutout as state-ranked Elmwood topped Genoa 1-0 to pull into a tie for first place in the Northern Buckeye Conference softball standings.

2015 — New Riegel’s Michael Kirian allowed just four hits and struck out 15 Fremont St. Joseph batters in pitching the Blue Jackets to an 8-2 Sandusky River League baseball win over the Crimson Streaks.

2015 — Robby Crotty tossed a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Fostoria topped Eastwood 4-2 in a Northern Buckeye Conference baseball game.