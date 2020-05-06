FINDLAY — Summertime is when youth and recreation league sports are at their peak, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could have a major effect on many of those activities and programs.

“As of right now it is too early to tell what modifications or potential cancellations we will have to do for our summer programming,” Recreation Administration Supervisor Lisa Mansfield replied via email this week.

“We are waiting for information from the governor on when recreation will be opened back up and then will decide how we will move forward. Some of our programming will be able to happen as soon as we are to reopen, some will need to be modified to later start dates.”

The Findlay Recreation Department oversees a number of activities, including adult softball, disc golf, ice skating and ice skating lessons, kick ball, lacrosse, pickle ball, wiffle ball, and ultimate frisbee. It also offers a variety of camps, clinics and programs for young children.

One of the summer’s premier events is the Flag City Invitational Swim Meet, which annually draws dozens of teams and hundreds of swimmers from across Ohio and the Midwest. This year’s event is scheduled for June 19-21 at Riverside Pool.

“Currently, we are going forward with planning while waiting for USA Swim to lift its ban,” said Sandra Laws, Meet Director for FAST.