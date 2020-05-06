By MICHAEL BURWELL

Dana Dunbar had everything set up for the 2020 Findlay Post 3 Legion baseball season. Unfortunately, the season will not take place.

The Ohio American Legion Department Executive Committee voted to cancel American Legion Baseball for the 2020 season on Sunday due to the coronavirus pandemic. American Legion Department of Ohio chairman for baseball Marvin Shamhart confirmed the decision in an email Monday night, saying he is “very disappointed.”

Shamhart, Post 3 coach Dunbar and others associated with Legion baseball in Ohio had hopes of a season taking place, even after the American Legion at the national level in early April canceled its 2020 World Series and the multi-state regional tournaments across the nation. The Ohio Legion senior state tournament was scheduled for July 29 through Aug. 2 in Lancaster.

However, the committee decided to pull the plug.

“I think maybe it’s a little premature and they might, could have waited a little bit longer to make a decision, but they made their decision so obviously we have no control over that,” Dunbar said.

“My understanding is everybody had their schedules in place, starting like around June 1 working all the way up until what would have been the state tournament.

“You wouldn’t have been advancing out of the state like you did in the past. The way it was set up, everybody was in limbo but the thought was, well, at least we get up to June 1 and see what (Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine) did and at that point in time, if the governor raised his restrictions for having more than 10 people, then we would try to go ahead with our season.”

Separately, the ACME Baseball Congress Board of Directors announced Monday night that the 2020 ACME baseball season had been canceled as well due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an ACME Board of Directors release, “This decision was not casually made and follows our earlier efforts at extending the season and making allowances to permit more youth to play. However, with the most recent updates and restrictions from Ohio’s Governor and the Ohio Department of Health, especially those resulting in extended high school facilities/field closures as well as continuing social distancing measures, our organization believes it is not practical for us to operate in good faith and purpose for the overall well-being of the student athletes we seek to serve.”

Legion and ACME baseball joined the Ohio High School Athletic Association as organizations to cancel seasons due to COVID-19. The OHSAA on April 21 announced the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season, which included baseball, softball, track and field, boys tennis and lacrosse. The decision came after DeWine announced the previous day that school facilities would remain closed for the rest of the academic school year.

The OHSAA last week announced in a memo to member school administrators that the no-contact period — which prohibits any coach, paid or volunteer, to provide coaching, instruction or supervising conditioning and physical fitness programs or open gyms, to members of a school team in their sports — had been extended through June 1. The Ohio Department of Health also ordered that all kindergarten through 12th-grade school buildings were to remain closed to students through June 30.

On Friday, DeWine announced an extension of Ohio’s stay-at-home order until May 29.

Post 3 utilizes Findlay High School’s baseball field for games and practices.

Dunbar, who has racked up more than 600 wins in 25 seasons of running the Post 3 program, was hoping for a decision on Legion baseball closer to June, if it was going to be made.

“I’ll be honest, and I can only speak for myself and the five other guys in this district, I think our feeling was that hey, at least we would have some hope up at least through the first of June,” Dunbar said. “If it didn’t then, then there would be another determination whether if it got pulled later when to start.

“At some point in time, you would have had to say it’s too late, but my own personal opinion is, and I think most of the guys who I’ve talked to since this happened on Monday were feeling, that they at least would have tried to hold off until maybe the first of June and make a decision there. It’s day to day, nobody knows what the governor’s going to do.”

Dunbar said he feels for his players, some of whom have spent multiple years with the program.

“Am I disappointed? Yes. I would have loved to play baseball,” Dunbar said. “And I really feel bad for my older guys that probably spent two or three years with me and this would have been their last year.”

