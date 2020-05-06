By MATT NYE

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

TIFFIN — Colleges around the nation are having to make tough decisions on what to do during the coronavirus pandemic.

What programs can they keep? What programs have to be cut?

In the realm of athletics, the virus is taking its toll as well. The spring seasons were canceled and there is a possibility of a shortened or canceled fall season as well. There is a lot of unknown.

Tuesday, Tiffin University made the decision to discontinue the equestrian and swimming and diving programs immediately, Athletic Director Lonny Allen announced in a release.

“These are trying times for many institutions and Tiffin University is not immune to these times,” Allen said in the release. “President (Lillian) Schumacher and I have looked at the athletic department as a whole. While this is a difficult decision to make, we feel it is appropriate for the health of the department and the university.”

The equestrian program was established in 2007, with current coach Julie Vogel.

Vogel kept her reaction short when reached by phone Tuesday evening: “Just terribly disappointed,” she said.

The program featured Hunt and Western riding disciplines and had two riders reach the IHSA National Finals, while 14 others reached National Semifinal or Zone competition.

TU began fielding men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams in 2012. The men’s program finished second in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference in each of the past two seasons. Over the last eight seasons, the two programs have produced four NCAA All-Americans and 40 all-conference honorees (34 men, 6 women).

When reached by phone Tuesday evening, Allen elaborated on the decision.

“In the challenging college landscape and the cuts other colleges are making … we are in the same boat. Enrollment is down at TU, while athletic enrollment has been steady or maybe even risen. Those were the three sports we made the decision for based on their enrollment going down,” he said. “So from an athletic standpoint, it doesn’t make sense to try to keep those sports going.

“It was a tough decision for myself and the president. We had many talks about it and we felt this was the right way to go. We kept asking ourselves if there was something else we could do. I really pride myself that I got to say we have 26 varsity sports at a small Division II school. I took a lot of pride in that we were able to have that many, but now we break that down to 23, which is still large.”